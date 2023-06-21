SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.