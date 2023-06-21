SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

