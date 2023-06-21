SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 525,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 177,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 395,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

