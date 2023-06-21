SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,767 shares.The stock last traded at $53.56 and had previously closed at $53.45.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.