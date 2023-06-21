Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sunoco makes up 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.10% of Sunoco worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Sunoco’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

