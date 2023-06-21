Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

