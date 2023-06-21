Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.13 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.