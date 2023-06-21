Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

