Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after buying an additional 187,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 354,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.