Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,695 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

