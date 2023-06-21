Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 3.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

