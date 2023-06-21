ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $18.93 on Major Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $18.93 or 0.00063079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $209.69 million and $13.88 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

