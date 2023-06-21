State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.33. 83,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,676. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

