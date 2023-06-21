Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.68 million.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 1,855,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCS. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 478,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4,340.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 442,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

