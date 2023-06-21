Steem Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.83 million and $2.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00284016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00485336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00450721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00055804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,027,588 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.