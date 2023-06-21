Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.66 million and $2.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,973.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00291360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00499665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00446339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00056731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,994,727 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

