Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $57.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

