Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

