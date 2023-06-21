STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

TUGN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

(Get Rating)

Read More

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.