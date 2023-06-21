Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (BDNNY, BVN, CAT, DOCN, EQNR, EXPE, FCX, FDX, GRAB, MP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 21st:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.30 to $8.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $265.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $4.50.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00.

