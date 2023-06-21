Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (BDNNY, BVN, CAT, DOCN, EQNR, EXPE, FCX, FDX, GRAB, MP)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 21st:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.30 to $8.60.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $265.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $4.50.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.