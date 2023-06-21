Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,679 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,393 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 2,639,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $61,780,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $32,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

