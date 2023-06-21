StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.