StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

