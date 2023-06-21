StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

