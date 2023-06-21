StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
See Also
