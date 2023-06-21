StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.