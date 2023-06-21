StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

