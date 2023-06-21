StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
