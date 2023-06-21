StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

