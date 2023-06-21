StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

