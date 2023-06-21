StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.