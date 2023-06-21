StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

