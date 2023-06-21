Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $200.51. 635,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.