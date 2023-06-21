Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.