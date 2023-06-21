Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $172.28. 778,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,978. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

