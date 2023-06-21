Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,759. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $158.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

