Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,297. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

