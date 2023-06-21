Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA remained flat at $46.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,443. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

