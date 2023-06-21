Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $194.79. 283,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

