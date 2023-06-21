Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

