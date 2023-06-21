Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

