Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 794,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.03.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.