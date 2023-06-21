SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.94 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

