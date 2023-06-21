Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $50.84

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $49.55. Symbotic shares last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 112,940 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Symbotic Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock worth $1,595,551. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

