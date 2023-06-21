Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Articles

