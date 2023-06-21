Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.22

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 79469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.69 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

