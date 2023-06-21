TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $137.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 244,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.