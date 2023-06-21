Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

