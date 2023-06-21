Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $161.07. The company had a trading volume of 212,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,418. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

