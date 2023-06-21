Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

MMC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $180.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

