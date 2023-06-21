Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $782.98. 62,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,427. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

