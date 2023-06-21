Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

