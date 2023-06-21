Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 1,851,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,727. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

